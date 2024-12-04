Martha A. Simmons Drewrey, 85

Martha A. Simmons Drewrey, a beloved figure in her family and community, passed away on Nov. 24, 2024 in Charleston at the age of 85. Born on Dec. 10, 1938, in Swiftown, Martha lived a life filled with love, care, and compassion. In her professional journey, she dedicated herself as a caring Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) which exemplified her nurturing nature.

Martha’s vibrant personality shone through in everything she did. She was a consummate caregiver who seamlessly balanced her career with her passions. Cooking for her family and friends was a joy, and her kitchen often resonated with the sounds of laughter and love during Sunday family gatherings. A lover of music, Martha found joy in singing, particularly enjoying gospel music . She was lead singer for The Canaanlanders Group. She also had a fondness for watching baseball, a pastime that brought excitement and enjoyment into her life, and she cherished the many travels she took with her loved ones.

Martha’s legacy lives on in her children: Cathy Thompson of Batesville, Donna Allen of Coldwater, Debbie S. Pannell of Franklin, TN, Peggy Snider of Batesville, John R. Simmons, Jr. of Tunica, and James W. Simmons of Coldwater. She is also survived by her sister, Linda G. Sullivan of Brandon, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom will fondly remember her loving spirit and caring nature.

Martha was preceded in death by her first husband, John Robert Simmons, Sr., and her second husband, James Drewrey. She also mourned the loss of her infant daughter, Linda Gail Simmons and seven siblings who passed along before her.

A graveside service is scheduled to honor Martha’s life on November 27, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at Shiloh Cemetery located in Courtland, Mississippi. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate the life of a woman who embodied kindness, love, and strength throughout her 85 years. Martha A. Simmons Drewrey will be deeply missed, but her legacy of caring for others and her passion for life will continue to inspire all who knew her.