It’s not charity, it’s community Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

There was a Thanksgiving meal at Toccopola Grocery last Thursday. Jeremy (Tiger)

Carwyle and his wife Sandra have done this for years. It is free, no charge, come as you

are. The Carwyles and volunteers fed 134 families, neighbors, friends and strangers

who became friends.

When asked why do such a thing in a place so out of the way, so far from main roads, a

place where hard-core working class Mississippians live, Tiger answered, “You got to

remember, what we do here is not charity, it is community.” Looking around I said to

myself, and love.

Sandra said it is tough operating a restaurant here. Vendors do not want to deliver here

and there is no ‘economy of scale’ really to make it worth the vendors effort. Watching

Tiger, Sandra and volunteers prepare and feed the multitudes one could see in their

actions the feelings they had for this place and these people.

One could not help remembering the parable of the fishes and loaves. The blessing,

breaking of bread and the sharing ‘and they all did eat and were filled.’ That was not

charity either but fulfilling a need physically and spiritually.

A calm settled over the restaurant as Brother David Ard, a retired Baptist preacher said

a few words from Matthew 5:13-16 – ending with ‘let your light shine before men, that

they may see your good works and glorify your father in heaven.’ Brother Ard then

followed up with some words from Psalm 100:1-5 that included ‘Enter into His gates

with thanksgiving and into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him and bless His

name.’ We all said Amen.

Jeff Blackwelder, a preacher from Carey Springs Baptist church blessed with prayer the

food and those who prepared it. We all said Amen.

The food was excellent and plentiful. ‘To go’ plates were prepared and taken to those

who could not attend. Sandra said later that there was some discussion about not

having the annual Thanksgiving meal.

With pride, Sandra said her children wouldn’t hear of not Thanksgiving at the restaurant.

Volunteers, donations and faith moved and once again the tables filled up and the event

was on. Faith won over doubt, what better way to have Thanksgiving.

Sandra was outside when Angie, Mary Queyja and I started to our car. Sandra was

standing there holding her granddaughter Naomi as we said thank you and our

goodbyes. What wonderful memories you will have Naomi, of not just the love of family

but community as well.

Toccopola sits just outside the Lafayette County line on old 6, (now known as Highway

334). Stories of Elvis Presley playing at Toccopola High School, the doctor’s office

there, the Masonic Hall, and all the trappings of a bustling town.

Toccopola is an old place by new world standards.

The name Toccopola comes from the Chickasaw word Tokalopulli. In 1736 after a battle

between the French and Chickasaws the French stopped and rested near the present

site of Toccopola before retreating further.

Toccopola is also the resting place of Betty Allen (a Chickasaw) who battled for and

won property rights for women in 1839 with the Married Woman’s Property Act.

Toccopola Grocery is on Facebook.