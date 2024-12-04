How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 5 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Thursday’s college basketball slate includes seven games with a ranked team in action. Among those games is the Duke Blue Devils playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at California Golden Bears

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stanford Cardinal at No. 5 LSU Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

