How to Watch the NBA Today, December 5 Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among the eight contests is the Houston Rockets meeting the Golden State Warriors.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 5

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and KFAA

MNMT and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, and FDSOH

NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSOK

TSN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW

CHSN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and AZFamily

Gulf Coast Sports and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

