How to Watch the NBA Today, December 5
Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among the eight contests is the Houston Rockets meeting the Golden State Warriors.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 5
Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
