How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (14-8) will host the Sacramento Kings (10-12) after winning five home games in a row.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
- The Grizzlies record 7.5 more points per game (121.4) than the Kings give up (113.9).
- When Memphis totals more than 113.9 points, it is 13-4.
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings’ 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Sacramento has put together a 10-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.
- The Kings average only 1.2 more points per game (114.5) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (113.3).
- Sacramento has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are putting up 121.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.5 fewer points than they’re averaging when playing on the road (121.7).
- Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, giving up 110.4 points per game, compared to 117.4 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Grizzlies have performed better in home games this year, draining 13.2 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Kings are scoring more points at home (115.4 per game) than on the road (113.4). And they are giving up less at home (113.8) than away (114).
- At home Sacramento is allowing 113.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than it is on the road (114).
- At home the Kings are averaging 25.7 assists per game, one more than on the road (24.7).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Zach Edey
|Out
|Ankle
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
|Devin Carter
|Out
|Shoulder