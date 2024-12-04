How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5 Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (14-8) will host the Sacramento Kings (10-12) after winning five home games in a row.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

NBCS-CA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Kings allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Grizzlies record 7.5 more points per game (121.4) than the Kings give up (113.9).

When Memphis totals more than 113.9 points, it is 13-4.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings’ 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Sacramento has put together a 10-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 20th.

The Kings average only 1.2 more points per game (114.5) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (113.3).

Sacramento has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are putting up 121.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.5 fewer points than they’re averaging when playing on the road (121.7).

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, giving up 110.4 points per game, compared to 117.4 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Grizzlies have performed better in home games this year, draining 13.2 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Kings are scoring more points at home (115.4 per game) than on the road (113.4). And they are giving up less at home (113.8) than away (114).

At home Sacramento is allowing 113.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than it is on the road (114).

At home the Kings are averaging 25.7 assists per game, one more than on the road (24.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Zach Edey Out Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Kings Injuries