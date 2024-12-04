How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 5

Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will hit the court in 10 games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Duke Blue Devils playing the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

Auburn Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

Boston College Eagles at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at NC State Wolfpack

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Florida Gators at Clemson Tigers

SMU Mustangs at Missouri Tigers

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at California Golden Bears

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Stanford Cardinal at No. 5 LSU Tigers

