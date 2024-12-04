How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 5 Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court in 10 games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Duke Blue Devils playing the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston College Eagles at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Gators at Clemson Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

SMU Mustangs at Missouri Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at California Golden Bears

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stanford Cardinal at No. 5 LSU Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

