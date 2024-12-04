How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5 Published 11:46 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

On Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are slated to match up with the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this contest, keep reading.

Predators vs. Canadiens Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s total of 6 goals 10 times.

This season, 15 of Montreal’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The total for this game (6) is 0.9 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.31) and the Canadiens (2.8).

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.9 goals per game, 0.9 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -135

In the 16 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 7-9 in those games.

Nashville is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 57.4% to win.

Canadiens Moneyline: +114

In Montreal’s 24 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has eight wins.

The Canadiens have six victories in games with moneyline odds of +114 or longer (in 22 chances).

Montreal’s implied probability to win is 46.7% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

With seven goals and 16 assists this season, Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s top contributors (23 points).

Filip Forsberg has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.

With 14 points through 26 games (five goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offense this season.

Across 22 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 6-11-5. During those games, he’s allowed 57 goals while recording 578 saves.

Canadiens Points Leaders

Nicholas Suzuki has totaled 10 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.2 shots per game and shooting 17.9%. That makes him among the leaders for Montreal with 26 total points (one per game).

Montreal’s Cole Caufield has racked up 23 total points (0.9 per game), with 16 goals and seven assists.

Montreal’s Michael Matheson has 15 points, courtesy of two goals (eighth on team) and 13 assists (third).

Samuel Montembeault has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league), with 448 total saves, while allowing 49 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 7-10-2 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119 11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away -135 12/7/2024 Senators – Away – 12/10/2024 Flames – Home – 12/12/2024 Stars – Away –

Canadiens’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/30/2024 Rangers L 4-3 Away +157 12/1/2024 Bruins L 6-3 Away +213 12/3/2024 Islanders W 2-1 Home +113 12/5/2024 Predators – Home +114 12/7/2024 Capitals – Home – 12/9/2024 Ducks – Home – 12/12/2024 Penguins – Home –

Nashville vs. Montreal Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

