Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Report Today – December 5

The Sacramento Kings’ (10-12) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Thursday, December 5 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (14-8, three injured players) at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies enter this contest following a 121-116 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. In the Grizzlies’ loss, Ja Morant led the way with a team-high 31 points (adding two rebounds and four assists).

In their last game on Tuesday, the Kings earned a 120-111 win against the Rockets. In the Kings’ win, Domantas Sabonis led the way with 27 points (adding seven rebounds and four assists).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Zach Edey C Out Ankle 11.1 6.9 0.8

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Carter PG Out Shoulder Trey Lyles PF Out Calf 5.4 3.9 0.9

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

