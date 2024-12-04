Gene Johnson, 78 Published 10:18 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Gene Johnson, 78, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

A graveside service was held Dec. 1 with burial at Forrest Memorial Park.

Gene was born on August 13, 1946 to the late Raybert Johnson and Minnnie Bankston Johnson in Panola County, MS. He was a retired Post Office clerk and a proud United States Army Vietnam veteran.

The family Gene leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Bettie Johnson of Courtland; his daughter, Tina Hart (John) of Florence; two brothers, Charles Johnson (Jill) of Memphis, and Larry Johnson (Beth) of Petal; his sister-in-law, Ann Johnson of Batesville; and two grandsons, Kent and Logan Hart.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Lee Johnson.