Donald Clay Boyette, 57 Published 10:26 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Donald Clay Boyette, born on Nov. 5, 1967, in Batesville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2024, in Southaven. His life was characterized by a deep love for his family, and a warm spirit that touched all who knew him.

The family celebrated Donald’s life on Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at McIvor Cemetery near Batesville.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Kimberly D. Boyette of Walls, and their two daughters: Jennifer Raymond of Crowder,; Kristen Haley Boyette of Walls; and son, Casey Clay Boyette of Walls. He was a proud grandfather to Emily Bolton, Riley Woodard, Robert Chad Woodard, Lilly Adams, Avery Todd, Khloe Woodard, Marly Woodard, Makayla Boyette, Destiny Boyette, Dani Justice, and Lainey Ross. He also cherished the role of great-grandfather to Vivian Hadleigh Bolton and Gracelnn Kalleigh Ann Bolton.

He is fondly remembered by his siblings: Debbie Patton (Leon), Rita Locke (Larry), and Scotty Boyette (Zenda).

Donald was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Boyette; his mother, Geneva Lee Boyette; and siblings Jimmie Faye Boyette, Jimmy Dale Boyette, Randy Wayne Boyette, and Ronald Ray Boyette.

Donald Clay Boyette will be remembered for his kindness, his laughter, and the love he shared with those around him. His legacy will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.