Daniel M. "Danny" Brown, 75

Daniel M. “Danny” Brown, 75, born on Jan. 13, 1949, in Whitehaven, TN, peacefully passed away on Nov. 2, 2024, in Oxford. He leaves behind a profound legacy as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend.

Danny was not only known for his hardworking nature but also for his generous spirit. He dedicated much of his life to serving others, whether through his career or in his personal pursuits. Following a distinguished 36-year career with the Mississippi National Guard, where he achieved the rank of Retired First Sergeant, Danny courageously served his country, completing four overseas deployments. His military service was a testament to his commitment and dedication.

He was deeply devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved unconditionally. One of his proudest accomplishments was teaching his grandchildren through the 4-H Club, instilling in them the values of hard work and compassion.

Danny found joy in his hobbies, especially taking care of his pasture and cows, as well as riding his tractor. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and dedicated much of his free time to his beloved farmland.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Brown of Batesville; his daughters, Christy Byford (Mike) and Melony McGregory, both of Batesville; his son, Dennis Brown (Delisa) of Batesville; and his sister, Norma Johnson of Batesville.

Danny was also a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren: Bryan Byford (Caitlyn), Makenzie Byford Rath (Terri), Dan McGregory (Taylor), Mitch McGregory (Haylee), Myles McGregory, Jessica Minyard (Austin), Tate Brown, Landon Brown, and Mary Julia Brown. His legacy continues with nine great-grandchildren: Jackson McGregory, Dawson McGregory, Raegan Minyard, Rhyan Claire Minyard, Delainey McGregory, Noah McGregory, Memphis McGregory, Zoey Byford, and Jasper Rath.

Danny was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Fay Smiley “Judy” Brown; son, Daniel M. Brown, Jr.; father, Cecil Brown; mother, Hazel Johnson Brown; and sisters, Celia Simmons and Dale Kline.

A funeral service was held on Nov. 26, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, with interment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Daniel M. “Danny” Brown will be deeply missed by all who knew him, remembered fondly for his kindness, unwavering support, and a life dedicated to serving his family and community.