College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 4 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday’s AAC college basketball schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs taking on the Memphis Tigers, and we have picks against the spread in this article for all the games.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Florida International +9.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Florida International Panthers

Florida Atlantic Owls at Florida International Panthers Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -9.5

Florida Atlantic -9.5 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Alcorn State +25.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at Wichita State Shockers

Alcorn State Braves at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 20.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wichita State by 20.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -25.5

Wichita State -25.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Memphis -12.5 vs. Louisiana Tech

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 17.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 17.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -12.5

Memphis -12.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulsa +5.5 vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 3.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma State by 3.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma State -5.5

Oklahoma State -5.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.