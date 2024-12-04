Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:00 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Nov. 26

Hadorn Rd., dryer is on fire.

Hwy. 6E, 81 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Keating Rd., Kroger, 25 year old male with an altered level of consciousness, Lifeguard has

been toned.

Nov. 27

Lester St., caller advises that a neighbor has fallen.

Dickey Dr., 78 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Oakleigh Dr., caller advises there is a smell of gas in area.

Eureka St., 81 year old female is unresponsive.

Nov. 28

Claude St., fire alarm.

Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Place Apartments, 81 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Nov. 29

Lester St., female subject has fallen with unknown injuries, caller advises door is locked,

Lifeguard has been toned.

Patton Lane, 39 year old male patient sweating and shaking, possible heart failure, Lifeguard

has been toned.

Eureka St., 81 year old female has fallen.

Pollard St., smell of natural gas reported in the area.

Hwy. 6, Holiday Inn, subjects are stuck in the elevator.

Nov. 30

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

Lakewood Dr., Northwest Concourse, fire alarm in Room 264.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, water flow alarm.

Lakewood Dr., Northwest Concourse, fire alarm in Room 264.

Old Lake Cove, lift assist only.

Garrett Dr., 70 year old male has fallen, having difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51N, two vehicle accident in the county, MHP leaving Oxford to respond, requesting help

with traffic control.

Dec. 1

Broad St., medical alarm, subject pressed pendant button but hasn’t responded to calls.

Oakleigh Dr., 61 year old female with headache and sweating, pain in right arm.

Vance St., 23 year old female having contractions 2 minutes apart.

Lester St., 86 year old female is unresponsive.

Oakleigh Dr, 77 year old female experiencing general pain.

Dec. 2

Covenant Crossing, Raceway store, reports of a man slumped over in a black Camero.

Vance St., 50 year old female has back pain.

Panola Ave., near First Methodist Church, vehicle on fire.

Harmon Circle, 23 year old male having a mental breakdown.

Bates St., 72 year old male has thigh pain.

Harmon Circle, male subject having hallucinations