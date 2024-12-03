Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (273.3 yards conceded per game).

Should Levis be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Jaguars? Prior to making that decision, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 105.6 fantasy points (11.7 per game), Levis is 30th at his position and 81st in the NFL.

Levis has completed 53 of 92 passes for 785 yards, throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions, and has run for 25 yards on 17 carries over his past three games. He has picked up 47.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) in that span.

In his past five games, Levis has accumulated 74.3 fantasy points (14.9 per game). He is 87-of-142 for 1,055 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed for 81 yards on 25 carries.

In his best game of the season, Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Levis posted a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

