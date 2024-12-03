Where to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 4
Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The NHL slate on Wednesday features a showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) and the Nashville Predators (7-12-6), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (32 points), and the Predators are 15th in the Western Conference (20 points).
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maple Leafs’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Mitchell Marner
|24
|9
|24
|33
|32
|21
|F William Nylander
|24
|15
|11
|26
|18
|9
|F John Tavares
|23
|11
|11
|22
|16
|7
|F Matthew Knies
|22
|10
|5
|15
|9
|3
|F Auston Matthews
|15
|6
|8
|14
|18
|6
Maple Leafs Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.08 (15th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.54 (3rd)
- Shots: 29.5 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 28.9 (20th)
- Power Play %: 19.48 (19th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.35 (6th)
Maple Leafs’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 4 vs. Predators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 6 vs. Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 7 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 10 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 12 vs. Ducks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 15 vs. Sabres: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 18 at Stars: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 20 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Islanders: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 23 vs. Jets: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 28 vs. Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 vs. Islanders: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 2 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 5 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Flyers: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 9 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Canucks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Roman Josi
|25
|7
|15
|22
|43
|16
|F Filip Forsberg
|25
|9
|8
|17
|32
|16
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|25
|5
|9
|14
|21
|9
|F Steven Stamkos
|25
|7
|6
|13
|12
|8
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|25
|4
|8
|12
|31
|3
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.32 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.16 (21st)
- Shots: 29.3 (14th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.9 (25th)
- Power Play %: 20.78 (15th)
- Penalty Kill %: 89.02 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 5 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 7 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
