Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 24th-ranked run defense (133.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars this week, should Spears be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

With 31.2 fantasy points (3.9 per game), Spears is 64th at his position and 270th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Spears has accumulated 6.2 fantasy points (2.1 per game). He has rushed for 50 yards on 11 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 12 yards receiving on five catches (six targets).

Spears has averaged 3.8 fantasy points (accumulating 18.8 total) in his past five games. He has 32 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown, plus 12 receiving yards on seven catches (eight targets).

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Tyjae Spears put up a season-high 9.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

Spears picked up 0.3 fantasy points — 1 carry, 3 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was last week against the Washington Commanders.

