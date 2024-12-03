Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, December 4 Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Top 25 teams will take the court across 10 games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Marquette Golden Eagles taking on the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. For ATS picks for each game, check out the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 25 UConn Huskies vs. No. 15 Baylor Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 77, UConn 76

Baylor 77, UConn 76 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 1.2 points

Baylor by 1.2 points Pick ATS: Baylor (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: North Carolina 85, Alabama 83

North Carolina 85, Alabama 83 Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 2.1 points

North Carolina by 2.1 points Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean E. Smith Center

Dean E. Smith Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Florida Gators vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 76, Virginia 60

Florida 76, Virginia 60 Projected Favorite: Florida by 16.2 points

Florida by 16.2 points Pick ATS: Florida (-15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Memphis Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 85, Louisiana Tech 68

Memphis 85, Louisiana Tech 68 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 16.5 points

Memphis by 16.5 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Marquette 74

Iowa State 76, Marquette 74 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 2.1 points

Iowa State by 2.1 points Pick ATS: Marquette (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 77, Creighton 70

Kansas 77, Creighton 70 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 6.9 points

Kansas by 6.9 points Pick ATS: Kansas (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 74, Auburn 73

Duke 74, Auburn 73 Projected Favorite: Duke by 1.1 points

Duke by 1.1 points Pick ATS: Auburn (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Pittsburgh 77, Mississippi State 76

Pittsburgh 77, Mississippi State 76 Projected Favorite: Pittsburgh by 1.3 points

Pittsburgh by 1.3 points Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

USC Trojans vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 77, USC 71

Oregon 77, USC 71 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 5.6 points

Oregon by 5.6 points Pick ATS: USC (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Galen Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: San Diego State 81, Fresno State 64

San Diego State 81, Fresno State 64 Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 16.5 points

San Diego State by 16.5 points Pick ATS: San Diego State (-14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

