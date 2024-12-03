Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 3
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes seven games with a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Clemson Tigers. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Villanova 68
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 7.8 points
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Syracuse Orange
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 87, Syracuse 61
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 26.1 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-19.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Louisville 76, Ole Miss 71
- Projected Favorite: Louisville by 5.4 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 76, Michigan 71
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 5 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 80, Georgia Tech 71
- Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 9.3 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Wake Forest 64
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 12.8 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 79, Clemson 75
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 4.3 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.