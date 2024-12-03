Ole Miss vs. Southern Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 17 Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The Southern Jaguars (3-4) play the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Southern 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Southern 82.6 Points For 85.7 68.6 Points Against 70.4 44.6% Field Goal % 47.7% 43.3% Opponent Field Goal % 42.4% 36.4% Three Point % 34.9% 35.1% Opponent Three Point % 32.5%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Jaylen Murray leads the Rebels in points and assists. He contributes 14.6 points per game while tacking on 4.9 assists.

Ole Miss is led in rebounds by Jaemyn Brakefield’s 5.9 per game.

The Rebels are led by Sean Pedulla from long distance. He makes 2.4 shots from deep per game.

Matthew Murrell leads the team with 2.7 steals per game. Malik Dia collects 0.6 blocks a game to pace Ole Miss.

Southern’s Top Players

Jordan Johnson outpaced his teammates on the Jaguars scoring front by putting up 10.9 points per game. He adds 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game this season.

When it comes to Southern leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Damariee Jones with 4.4 rebounds per game and Tidjiane Dioumassi with 4.4 assists per game.

Johnson is tops from three-point range for the Jaguars, hitting 2.7 treys per game.

Southern’s Dioumassi has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.9 per game and Jones is first in blocks with 0.9 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Southern Schedule

