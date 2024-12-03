Ole Miss vs. Southern Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 17
Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The Southern Jaguars (3-4) play the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Ole Miss vs. Southern Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss vs. Southern 2024-25 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|Southern
|82.6
|Points For
|85.7
|68.6
|Points Against
|70.4
|44.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|43.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.4%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|34.9%
|35.1%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.5%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- Jaylen Murray leads the Rebels in points and assists. He contributes 14.6 points per game while tacking on 4.9 assists.
- Ole Miss is led in rebounds by Jaemyn Brakefield’s 5.9 per game.
- The Rebels are led by Sean Pedulla from long distance. He makes 2.4 shots from deep per game.
- Matthew Murrell leads the team with 2.7 steals per game. Malik Dia collects 0.6 blocks a game to pace Ole Miss.
Southern’s Top Players
- Jordan Johnson outpaced his teammates on the Jaguars scoring front by putting up 10.9 points per game. He adds 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game this season.
- When it comes to Southern leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Damariee Jones with 4.4 rebounds per game and Tidjiane Dioumassi with 4.4 assists per game.
- Johnson is tops from three-point range for the Jaguars, hitting 2.7 treys per game.
- Southern’s Dioumassi has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.9 per game and Jones is first in blocks with 0.9 per game.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/14/2024
|Southern Miss
|–
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/17/2024
|Southern
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/21/2024
|Queens
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/28/2024
|@ Memphis
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2024
|@ Louisiana Tech
|W 73-70
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/7/2024
|@ Tulsa
|–
|Donald W. Reynolds Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/10/2024
|Lindsey Wilson
|–
|F.G. Clark Activity Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/17/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/20/2024
|@ Loyola Marymount
|–
|Gersten Pavilion | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/22/2024
|@ USC
|–
|Galen Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.