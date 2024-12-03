Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (273.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Westbrook-Ikhine’s game against the Jaguars this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 84.5 fantasy points (9.4 per game), Westbrook-Ikhine is 36th at his position and 125th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 15.5 fantasy points (46.6 total). He has 226 receiving yards on seven catches (19 targets) and four touchdowns.

In his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 60.7 fantasy points (12.1 per game). He has 307 receiving yards on 15 catches (28 targets) and five touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — last week versus the Washington Commanders — Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 3.1 fantasy points — three catches, 31 yards, on three targets — in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his worst game of the season.

