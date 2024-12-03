Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 4 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Wednesday’s game at FedExForum has the No. 16 Memphis Tigers (6-1) taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 85-68 win, as our model heavily favors Memphis.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the point spread (11.5) versus Louisiana Tech. The two teams are expected to exceed the 148.5 total.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -11.5

Memphis -11.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -847, Louisiana Tech +570

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 85, Louisiana Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Louisiana Tech

Pick ATS: Memphis (-11.5)

Memphis (-11.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)

Memphis has a 6-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisiana Tech, who is 4-2-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 162.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 81.6 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 76.1 per outing (288th in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The 30.9 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 280th in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 31.4 per outing.

Memphis connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (114th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 9.0. It shoots 46.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.6% from long range.

The Tigers’ 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 71st in college basketball, and the 96.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 294th in college basketball.

Memphis forces 12.3 turnovers per game (178th in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (258th in college basketball action).

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They’re putting up 81.0 points per game, 82nd in college basketball, and are giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It grabs 33.8 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.0.

Louisiana Tech connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.5. It shoots 34.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.9%.

Louisiana Tech has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (178th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (168th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.