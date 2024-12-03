Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 4

Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 4

Entering a game against the Nashville Predators (7-12-6), the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 4 at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jani Hakanpaa D Out Lower Body
Max Domi C Out Lower Body
Max Pacioretty LW Out Lower Body
Calle Jarnkrok C Out Groin
David Kampf C Out Lower Body
Bobby McMann C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Maple Leafs Season Insights

  • The Maple Leafs rank 19th in the league with 74 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Toronto has given up 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
  • Their +13 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 58 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • Nashville’s total of 79 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 21st in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -21, they are 30th in the league.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Maple Leafs (-159) Predators (+134) 6

