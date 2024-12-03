Lions, Bills, Week 14 NFL Power Rankings Published 6:18 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Who are the top teams in the league entering Week 14 of the NFL schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

11-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +275

+275 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 35-10 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 15-2

10-2 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 24-19 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

9-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500

+1500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 30-17 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 23-22 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 24-19 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 26-23 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

11-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 19-17 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 23-22 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

9-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 44-38 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 41-32 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

13. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 42-19 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

14. Houston Texans

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

15. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-5 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 26-21 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 25-24 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

18. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-10

5-7 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 35-10 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 17-13 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 30-17 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-10

4-8 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 44-38 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-8 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. New York Jets

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-9 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 26-21 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-9 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 42-19 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-10 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 23-20 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-7 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-9 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 41-32 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New England Patriots

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-10 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 25-24 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

30. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-10 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 19-17 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. New York Giants

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-10 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 27-20 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-9 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 26-23 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.