Lions, Bills, Week 14 NFL Power Rankings
Published 6:18 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Who are the top teams in the league entering Week 14 of the NFL schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 16-1
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +275
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
2. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 35-10 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 24-19 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 30-17 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Lions
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
5. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 23-22 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
6. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 24-19 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: BYE
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 26-23 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
8. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 19-17 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Chargers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
9. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 23-22 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 44-38 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
11. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 17-13 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
12. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 41-32 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: BYE
13. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 42-19 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: BYE
14. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: BYE
15. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 26-21 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
16. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 21-14 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
17. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 25-24 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: BYE
18. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 35-10 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
19. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
20. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 17-13 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
21. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 30-17 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
22. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 44-38 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
23. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 21-14 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
24. New York Jets
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 26-21 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
25. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 42-19 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
26. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
27. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 27-20 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Bengals
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
28. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 41-32 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Steelers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
29. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 25-24 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: BYE
30. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 19-17 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
31. New York Giants
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 27-20 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
32. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 26-23 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.