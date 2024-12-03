How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court across two games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

