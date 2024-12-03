How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4
Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
A total of 10 games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 15 Baylor Bears at No. 25 UConn Huskies
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 13 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at No. 16 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
