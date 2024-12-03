How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4 Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

A total of 10 games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 15 Baylor Bears at No. 25 UConn Huskies

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 13 Florida Gators

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at No. 16 Memphis Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Creighton Bluejays

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs at Fresno State Bulldogs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

