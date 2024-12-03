How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4

Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

A total of 10 games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 15 Baylor Bears at No. 25 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 13 Florida Gators

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at No. 16 Memphis Tigers

No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 12 Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs at Fresno State Bulldogs

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

