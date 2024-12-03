How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will hit the court across 10 games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at Miami Hurricanes

South Carolina Gamecocks at Boston College Eagles

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Georgia Bulldogs

California Golden Bears at Missouri Tigers

Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

Florida State Seminoles at LSU Tigers

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

