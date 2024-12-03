How to Watch Louisville vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – December 3 Published 8:42 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) take on the Louisville Cardinals (5-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Louisville is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 266th.

The Cardinals put up 10.8 more points per game (79.4) than the Rebels allow (68.6).

Louisville has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

This season, Ole Miss has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Rebels are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 27th.

The Rebels score 18.2 more points per game (82.6) than the Cardinals give up (64.4).

Ole Miss is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Louisville scored 73.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).

In home games, the Cardinals gave up 4.6 fewer points per game (76.9) than when playing on the road (81.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Louisville fared worse in home games last year, draining 5.2 threes per game, compared to 5.4 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 29.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 28.9% mark when playing on the road.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Ole Miss scored 76.7 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (70.0).

The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than away (76.9) last season.

Ole Miss sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2024 Indiana W 89-61 Imperial Arena 11/28/2024 West Virginia W 79-70 Imperial Arena 11/29/2024 Oklahoma L 69-64 Imperial Arena 12/3/2024 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) KFC Yum! Center 12/8/2024 Duke Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) KFC Yum! Center 12/11/2024 UTEP – KFC Yum! Center

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2024 Oral Roberts W 100-68 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/28/2024 BYU W 96-85 LionTree Arena 11/29/2024 Purdue L 80-78 LionTree Arena 12/3/2024 @ Louisville Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) KFC Yum! Center 12/7/2024 Lindenwood – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/14/2024 Southern Miss Watch this game on ESPN+ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

