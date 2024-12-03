How to Watch Louisville vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – December 3
Published 8:42 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) take on the Louisville Cardinals (5-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Louisville is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 266th.
- The Cardinals put up 10.8 more points per game (79.4) than the Rebels allow (68.6).
- Louisville has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
- This season, Ole Miss has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 27th.
- The Rebels score 18.2 more points per game (82.6) than the Cardinals give up (64.4).
- Ole Miss is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Louisville scored 73.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).
- In home games, the Cardinals gave up 4.6 fewer points per game (76.9) than when playing on the road (81.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Louisville fared worse in home games last year, draining 5.2 threes per game, compared to 5.4 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 29.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 28.9% mark when playing on the road.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Ole Miss scored 76.7 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (70.0).
- The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than away (76.9) last season.
- Ole Miss sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2024
|Indiana
|W 89-61
|Imperial Arena
|11/28/2024
|West Virginia
|W 79-70
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2024
|Oklahoma
|L 69-64
|Imperial Arena
|12/3/2024
|Ole Miss
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/8/2024
|Duke
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/11/2024
|UTEP
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|Oral Roberts
|W 100-68
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/28/2024
|BYU
|W 96-85
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2024
|Purdue
|L 80-78
|LionTree Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/14/2024
|Southern Miss
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
