How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4
Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
AAC squads are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the Florida Atlantic Owls playing the TCU Horned Frogs.
Today’s AAC Games
Tennessee State Tigers at North Texas Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah Tech Trailblazers at Rice Owls
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
