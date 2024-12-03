How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4 Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

AAC squads are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the Florida Atlantic Owls playing the TCU Horned Frogs.

Today’s AAC Games

Tennessee State Tigers at North Texas Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Rice Owls

Time: 8:00 PM ET

