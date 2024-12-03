How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4

Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC squads are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the Florida Atlantic Owls playing the TCU Horned Frogs.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Tennessee State Tigers at North Texas Eagles

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Rice Owls

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

