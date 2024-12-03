How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

AAC squads will be on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in three games, including the UTSA Roadrunners taking on the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

Today’s AAC Games

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson Hatters at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

