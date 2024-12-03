How to Pick the Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 4 Published 11:46 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

On Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs are slated to go up against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena. For best bets, picks, and projections for this game, keep reading.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

Toronto and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 13 times this season.

There have been 10 Nashville games with more than 6 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.4 goals per game, 0.5999999999999996 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams give up a combined 5.7 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Maple Leafs Moneyline: -166

The Maple Leafs have won 61.1% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (11-7).

Toronto is 7-4 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -166 or shorter.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied probability of 62.4% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +140

Nashville is aiming for its first win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in nine opportunities).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +140 or longer, they are yet to win a game in two opportunities.

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 41.7% to win this contest.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Toronto 4, Nashville 2

Maple Leafs Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Toronto, Mitchell Marner has recorded 33 points.

Having scored 15 goals and adding 11 assists, William Nylander is a strong contributor for Toronto through 24 games.

Through 23 games, John Tavares has proven himself as an important offensive option for Toronto. He has 22 points (11 goals and 11 assists).

In the 14 games Anthony Stolarz has played this season, his save percentage is .924, the fifth-best in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has recorded seven goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.3 shots per game and shooting 8.4%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 22 total points (0.9 per game).

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has racked up 17 total points (0.7 per game), with nine goals and eight assists.

Ryan O’Reilly has five goals and nine assists for Toronto.

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-10-5 on the season, allowing 54 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 553 saves with a .911 save percentage (16th in the league).

Maple Leafs’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/27/2024 Panthers L 5-1 Away +130 11/30/2024 Lightning W 5-3 Away -140 12/2/2024 Blackhawks W 4-1 Home -431 12/4/2024 Predators – Home -166 12/6/2024 Capitals – Home – 12/7/2024 Penguins – Away – 12/10/2024 Devils – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176 11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119 11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away +140 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away – 12/7/2024 Senators – Away – 12/10/2024 Flames – Home –

Toronto vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

