College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 3 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Clemson Tigers. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Arkansas -4.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Miami Hurricanes

Arkansas Razorbacks at Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -4.5

Arkansas -4.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Boston College +3.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Boston College Eagles

South Carolina Gamecocks at Boston College Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Boston College by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Boston College by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -3.5

South Carolina -3.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Notre Dame +9 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Georgia Bulldogs

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -9

Georgia -9 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cal +9 vs. Missouri

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Missouri Tigers

California Golden Bears at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -9

Missouri -9 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee -19 vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Tennessee Volunteers

Syracuse Orange at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 26.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 26.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -19

Tennessee -19 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Louisville -3.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals

Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Louisville by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Louisville -3.5

Louisville -3.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia Tech +11 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Oklahoma Sooners

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 9.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 9.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -11

Oklahoma -11 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M -9 vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Texas A&M Aggies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 12.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 12.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -9

Texas A&M -9 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU -3.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at LSU Tigers

Florida State Seminoles at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 3.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

LSU by 3.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -3.5

LSU -3.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Kentucky -2 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 4.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 4.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -2

Kentucky -2 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

