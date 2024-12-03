College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 3 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The Tuesday college basketball slate in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the UTSA Roadrunners squaring off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels, and we have predictions against the spread available for you right here.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: East Carolina -5 vs. UNC Wilmington

Matchup: UNC Wilmington Seahawks at East Carolina Pirates

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -5

East Carolina -5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Stetson +15.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: Stetson Hatters at South Florida Bulls

Stetson Hatters at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 12.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Florida by 12.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Florida -15.5

South Florida -15.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Saint Mary’s (CA) -23.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Saint Mary’s Gaels

UTSA Roadrunners at Saint Mary’s Gaels Projected Favorite & Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 25.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Saint Mary’s (CA) by 25.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) -23.5

Saint Mary’s (CA) -23.5 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

