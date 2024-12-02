Week 15 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 1:38 pm Monday, December 2, 2024
Looking for the best bet among all nine Football Bowl Subdivision games in Week 15? Our selection, in terms of over/unders, is Tulane vs. Army — but continue reading, because we have lots more suggestions, which could lead to parlay opportunities.
Get computer predictions and insights for that game and more below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Ohio +2.5 vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ohio by 3.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Iowa State +2.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Winner & Margin: Iowa State by 1.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: SMU -2.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs
- Projected Winner & Margin: SMU by 6.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Texas -2.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texas by 5.3 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Boise State -4 vs. UNLV
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Boise State by 5.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Over 46.5 – Tulane vs. Army
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Army Black Knights
- Projected Total: 52.9 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 6
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 50.5 – Iowa State vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Total: 53.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 58.5 – UNLV vs. Boise State
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Total: 60.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
Over 48.5 – Georgia vs. Texas
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 55.5 – Clemson vs. SMU
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs
- Projected Total: 57.4 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ABC
