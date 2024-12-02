Week 15 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 1:38 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

Looking for the best bet among all nine Football Bowl Subdivision games in Week 15? Our selection, in terms of over/unders, is Tulane vs. Army — but continue reading, because we have lots more suggestions, which could lead to parlay opportunities.

Get computer predictions and insights for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Ohio +2.5 vs. Miami (OH)

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Ohio Bobcats vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Projected Winner & Margin: Ohio by 3.1 points

Ohio by 3.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Iowa State +2.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Winner & Margin: Iowa State by 1.3 points

Iowa State by 1.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: SMU -2.5 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs

Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs Projected Winner & Margin: SMU by 6.0 points

SMU by 6.0 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas -2.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns Projected Winner & Margin: Texas by 5.3 points

Texas by 5.3 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Boise State -4 vs. UNLV

Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Boise State Broncos

UNLV Rebels at Boise State Broncos Projected Winner & Margin: Boise State by 5.8 points

Boise State by 5.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Over 46.5 – Tulane vs. Army

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Army Black Knights

Tulane Green Wave at Army Black Knights Projected Total: 52.9 points

52.9 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Iowa State vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Total: 53.4 points

53.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 58.5 – UNLV vs. Boise State

Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Boise State Broncos

UNLV Rebels at Boise State Broncos Projected Total: 60.8 points

60.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 48.5 – Georgia vs. Texas

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 55.5 – Clemson vs. SMU

Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs

Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs Projected Total: 57.4 points

57.4 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

