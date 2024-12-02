NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 3 Published 9:26 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

The NBA slate today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Indiana Pacers taking on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Seeking additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 3

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -4.5

76ers -4.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 209.5 points

209.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)

Over (218.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Cavaliers -16.5

Cavaliers -16.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 21.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 21.6 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)

Over (232.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOH

MNMT2 and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.4 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 1.4 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSWI

FDSDET and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)

Over (219.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, and TNT

MSG, FDSFL, and TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -1.5

Pacers -1.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)

Over (231.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN

TSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Thunder -14.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.8 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 19.8 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK

KJZZ and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Mavericks -4.5

Mavericks -4.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.0 total projected points)

Over (232.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and WFAA

KFAA and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Suns -6.5

Suns -6.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSW

AZFamily and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -1.5

Rockets -1.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Nuggets -5.5

Nuggets -5.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)

Over (230.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BA

TNT and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers -8.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 10.3 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)

Over (219.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KATU and FDSSC

KATU and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.