NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 3
Published 9:26 pm Monday, December 2, 2024
The NBA slate today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Indiana Pacers taking on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Seeking additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 3
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 209.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Cavaliers -16.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 21.6 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.4 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Knicks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, and TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Thunder -14.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.8 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Mavericks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Suns -6.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Nuggets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Clippers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.