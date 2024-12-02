NBA Best Bets: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Picks for December 3 Published 11:39 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (14-7), winners of six straight. The Grizzlies are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:30 PM ET (on KFAA and WFAA) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Tuesday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: KFAA and WFAA

KFAA and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Luka Doncic Over 28.5 PTS

Tuesday’s over/under for Luka Doncic is 28.5 points. That is 0.1 fewer than his season average of 28.6.

So far this season, Doncic is 6-for-17 at hitting the over on the total set for his points prop.

The Mavericks are the NBA’s sixth-ranked scoring team (117.9 points per game), while the Grizzlies are 17th defensively in terms of points conceded per game (112.9).

Dallas is 9-6 when putting up more points than 112.9.

Bet on Luka Doncic Props with BetMGM

Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 19.5 PTS

The 19.5-point over/under set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Tuesday is 2.9 lower than his scoring average of 22.4.

Jackson has gone over on his points prop on 11 occasions this season (in 19 games with such a prop).

The second-ranked scoring NBA team (121.7 points per game) is Memphis, while Dallas ranks 10th in the league defensively (111.4 conceded per game).

Memphis is 13-3 when scoring more points than 111.4.

Bet on Jaren Jackson Jr. Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)

Dallas has 13 wins in 21 games against the spread this season.

Memphis has beaten the spread 14 times in 21 games.

The Mavericks’ ATS record as 4.5-point favorites or more is 7-4.

The Grizzlies are 4-0 as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (241.5)





In six of 21 games this season, the Mavericks and their opponents have combined to total more than 241.5 points.

The Grizzlies have combined with their opponents to score more than 241.5 points in seven of 21 games this season.

Dallas has an average point total of 229.3 in its outings this year, 12.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Memphis’ games this season have had an average of 229.9 points, 11.6 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Mavericks score the sixth-most points in the NBA this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense racks up the fourth-most.

This game features the league’s 20th-ranked (Grizzlies) and 16th-ranked (Mavericks) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Mavericks (-185)

The Mavericks have been favorites in 13 games this season and won eight (61.5%) of those contests.

The Grizzlies have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Dallas has won eight of its 11 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

This year, Memphis has won two of four games when listed as at least +150 or better on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 64.9% chance to win.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.