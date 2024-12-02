Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – December 3 Published 5:39 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

As they get ready to square off against the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) on Tuesday, December 3 at American Airlines Center, with tip-off at 8:30 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (14-7) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Mavericks have listed four injured players.

The Mavericks head into this contest after a 137-131 victory against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Luka Doncic totaled 36 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists for the Mavericks.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Grizzlies secured a 136-121 victory over the Pacers. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points in the Grizzlies’ win, leading the team.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Klay Thompson SG Questionable Foot 13.2 3.6 1.8 Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Shoulder 24.8 4.8 5.6 Naji Marshall SF Questionable Illness 11.6 3.4 2.4 Dante Exum PG Out Wrist

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Zach Edey C Out Ankle 11.1 6.9 0.8

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: KFAA and WFAA

KFAA and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

