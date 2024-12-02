Louisville vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 3 Published 4:48 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

Tuesday’s game between the Louisville Cardinals (5-2) and the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Louisville coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 3.

Based on our computer prediction, Louisville is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Ole Miss. The two teams are expected to go under the 148.5 total.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Louisville -3.5

Louisville -3.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Louisville -154, Ole Miss +128

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Louisville 76, Ole Miss 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Louisville (-3.5)

Louisville (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)

Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Ole Miss’ ATS record this season is 5-2-0. One of the Cardinals’ games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Rebels’ games have gone over. The two teams score 162 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup’s total.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 79.4 points per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (46th in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Louisville pulls down 37.4 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.0 boards per game.

Louisville makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (85th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Cardinals score 97.0 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball), while giving up 78.7 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

Louisville wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 12.6 (245th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.0.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (posting 82.6 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and conceding 68.6 per outing, 129th in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential.

The 31.3 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 265th in the nation, 2.3 more than the 29.0 its opponents collect.

Ole Miss knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (57th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

Ole Miss has committed 7.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.0 (second in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (22nd in college basketball).

