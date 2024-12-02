How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3 Published 4:48 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

Top 25 teams will take the court across six games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Holy Cross Crusaders squaring off against the UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Holy Cross Crusaders at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at No. 7 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) Lions at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 6 USC Trojans

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

