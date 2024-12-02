How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3
Published 11:44 pm Monday, December 2, 2024
There are seven games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Syracuse Orange versus the Tennessee Volunteers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
