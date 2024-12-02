How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3 Published 7:54 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (14-7), winners of six straight.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA

KFAA, WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Dallas has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The Mavericks average five more points per game (117.9) than the Grizzlies give up (112.9).

Dallas is 9-6 when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Memphis has compiled a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 13th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 121.7 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 111.4 the Mavericks allow.

Memphis has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Mavericks score 117 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118.7 points per game in road games.

In 2024-25, Dallas is ceding 104.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 117.4.

In terms of total threes made, the Mavericks have performed worse in home games this season, draining 12.7 treys per game, compared to 12.9 on the road. Meanwhile, they’ve posted a 36.6% three-point percentage at home and a 36.4% clip in road games.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score fewer points per game at home (121.2) than on the road (122.4), but also give up fewer at home (110.4) than away (117).

At home Memphis is allowing 110.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than it is on the road (117).

This season the Grizzlies are collecting more assists at home (31.4 per game) than away (29.5).

Mavericks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Klay Thompson Questionable Foot Dereck Lively Questionable Knee Naji Marshall Questionable Illness Dante Exum Out Wrist

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries