How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published 7:54 pm Monday, December 2, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (14-7), winners of six straight.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Dallas has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
- The Mavericks average five more points per game (117.9) than the Grizzlies give up (112.9).
- Dallas is 9-6 when scoring more than 112.9 points.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- Memphis has compiled a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 13th.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 121.7 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 111.4 the Mavericks allow.
- Memphis has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Mavericks score 117 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118.7 points per game in road games.
- In 2024-25, Dallas is ceding 104.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 117.4.
- In terms of total threes made, the Mavericks have performed worse in home games this season, draining 12.7 treys per game, compared to 12.9 on the road. Meanwhile, they’ve posted a 36.6% three-point percentage at home and a 36.4% clip in road games.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies score fewer points per game at home (121.2) than on the road (122.4), but also give up fewer at home (110.4) than away (117).
- At home Memphis is allowing 110.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than it is on the road (117).
- This season the Grizzlies are collecting more assists at home (31.4 per game) than away (29.5).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Klay Thompson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Dereck Lively
|Questionable
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Questionable
|Illness
|Dante Exum
|Out
|Wrist
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Zach Edey
|Out
|Ankle