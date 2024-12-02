How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3

Published 7:54 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3

The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (14-7), winners of six straight.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Mavericks Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • Dallas has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
  • The Mavericks average five more points per game (117.9) than the Grizzlies give up (112.9).
  • Dallas is 9-6 when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
  • Memphis has compiled a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 13th.
  • The Grizzlies put up an average of 121.7 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 111.4 the Mavericks allow.
  • Memphis has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, the Mavericks score 117 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118.7 points per game in road games.
  • In 2024-25, Dallas is ceding 104.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 117.4.
  • In terms of total threes made, the Mavericks have performed worse in home games this season, draining 12.7 treys per game, compared to 12.9 on the road. Meanwhile, they’ve posted a 36.6% three-point percentage at home and a 36.4% clip in road games.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • The Grizzlies score fewer points per game at home (121.2) than on the road (122.4), but also give up fewer at home (110.4) than away (117).
  • At home Memphis is allowing 110.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than it is on the road (117).
  • This season the Grizzlies are collecting more assists at home (31.4 per game) than away (29.5).

Mavericks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Klay Thompson Questionable Foot
Dereck Lively Questionable Knee
Naji Marshall Questionable Illness
Dante Exum Out Wrist

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Gregory Jackson Out Foot
Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle
Zach Edey Out Ankle

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 3

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Monday, December 2

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, December 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 2

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, December 2

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow