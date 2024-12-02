How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, December 2

Published 8:43 am Monday, December 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Monday, December 2

Only a single AAC game is on Monday in college basketball play. That matchup is the SE Louisiana Lions taking on the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Today’s AAC Games

SE Louisiana Lions at Tulane Green Wave

