How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, December 2 Published 8:43 am Monday, December 2, 2024

Only a single AAC game is on Monday in college basketball play. That matchup is the SE Louisiana Lions taking on the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

SE Louisiana Lions at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.