College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 2

Published 12:47 am Monday, December 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The SE Louisiana Lions versus the Tulane Green Wave is one of many strong options on Monday in AAC action. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: SE Louisiana +7.5 vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 7.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane -7.5
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

