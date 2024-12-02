College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 2 Published 12:47 am Monday, December 2, 2024

The SE Louisiana Lions versus the Tulane Green Wave is one of many strong options on Monday in AAC action. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: SE Louisiana +7.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Tulane Green Wave

SE Louisiana Lions at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 7.4 points

Tulane by 7.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -7.5

Tulane -7.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 2

December 2 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

