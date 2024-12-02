Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, December 2
Published 12:21 am Monday, December 2, 2024
There are several strong matchups on Monday in college basketball action, including the Jackson State Tigers playing the Saint Louis Billikens — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Jackson State +20.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: Saint Louis by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Drexel -1.5 vs. Bryant
- Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at Drexel Dragons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: Drexel by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Drexel (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rhode Island -3.5 vs. Yale
- Matchup: Yale Bulldogs at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: Rhode Island by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rhode Island (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UMBC +14.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: UMBC Retrievers at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 10.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-14.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UL Monroe +7.5 vs. UT Arlington
- Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: UT Arlington by 5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UT Arlington (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Chicago State +18.5 vs. St. Thomas
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Saint Thomas Tommies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: St. Thomas by 16.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. Thomas (-18.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Loyola (MD) -6.5 vs. Coppin State
- Matchup: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Coppin State Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: Loyola (MD) by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola (MD) (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Air Force +6.5 vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: Miami (OH) by 4.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (OH) (-6.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Nevada -10.5 vs. Washington State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-10.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Old Dominion +6.5 vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 2
- Computer Projection: William & Mary by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: William & Mary (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.