SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 15
Published 9:18 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024
As we enter Week 15 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Texas
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 49th
- Last Game Result: W 17-7 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Georgia
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Alabama
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
- Last Game Result: W 28-14 vs Auburn
No. 3: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
- Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Mississippi State
No. 4: South Carolina
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th
- Last Game Result: W 17-14 vs Clemson
No. 5: Georgia
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
- Last Game Result: W 44-42 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Tennessee
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
- Last Game Result: W 36-23 vs Vanderbilt
No. 7: LSU
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
- Last Game Result: W 37-17 vs Oklahoma
No. 8: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
- Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Texas
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
- Last Game Result: W 31-11 vs Florida State
No. 10: Missouri
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
- Last Game Result: W 28-21 vs Arkansas
No. 11: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: L 37-17 vs LSU
No. 12: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
- Last Game Result: L 36-23 vs Tennessee
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
- Last Game Result: L 28-21 vs Missouri
No. 14: Auburn
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th
- Last Game Result: L 28-14 vs Alabama
No. 15: Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
- Last Game Result: L 41-14 vs Louisville
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss
