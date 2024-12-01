SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 15 Published 9:18 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

As we enter Week 15 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Texas

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-1

11-1 | 12-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 49th

49th Last Game Result: W 17-7 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Alabama

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th

17th Last Game Result: W 28-14 vs Auburn

No. 3: Ole Miss

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th

47th Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Mississippi State

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

No. 4: South Carolina

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th

11th Last Game Result: W 17-14 vs Clemson

No. 5: Georgia

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3

10-2 | 9-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th

9th Last Game Result: W 44-42 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Tennessee

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th

64th Last Game Result: W 36-23 vs Vanderbilt

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

No. 7: LSU

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th

4th Last Game Result: W 37-17 vs Oklahoma

No. 8: Texas A&M

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th

18th Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Texas

No. 9: Florida

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

3rd Last Game Result: W 31-11 vs Florida State

No. 10: Missouri

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd

43rd Last Game Result: W 28-21 vs Arkansas

No. 11: Oklahoma

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: L 37-17 vs LSU

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

No. 12: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

12th Last Game Result: L 36-23 vs Tennessee

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd

32nd Last Game Result: L 28-21 vs Missouri

No. 14: Auburn

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th

35th Last Game Result: L 28-14 vs Alabama

No. 15: Kentucky

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

5th Last Game Result: L 41-14 vs Louisville

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.