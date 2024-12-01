SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 15

Published 9:18 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

As we enter Week 15 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Texas

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 49th
  • Last Game Result: W 17-7 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 15 Opponent: Georgia
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Alabama

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
  • Last Game Result: W 28-14 vs Auburn

No. 3: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
  • Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Mississippi State

No. 4: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th
  • Last Game Result: W 17-14 vs Clemson

No. 5: Georgia

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
  • Last Game Result: W 44-42 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

  • Week 15 Opponent: Texas
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
  • Last Game Result: W 36-23 vs Vanderbilt

No. 7: LSU

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
  • Last Game Result: W 37-17 vs Oklahoma

No. 8: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
  • Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Texas

No. 9: Florida

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
  • Last Game Result: W 31-11 vs Florida State

No. 10: Missouri

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
  • Last Game Result: W 28-21 vs Arkansas

No. 11: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
  • Last Game Result: L 37-17 vs LSU

No. 12: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
  • Last Game Result: L 36-23 vs Tennessee

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
  • Last Game Result: L 28-21 vs Missouri

No. 14: Auburn

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th
  • Last Game Result: L 28-14 vs Alabama

No. 15: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
  • Last Game Result: L 41-14 vs Louisville

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss

