NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 2
Published 9:26 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024
The outings in a Monday NBA lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Lakers squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 2
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Celtics -9.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Hawks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 9.3 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Bulls -5.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
