NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 2 Published 9:26 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

The outings in a Monday NBA lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Lakers squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 2

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Hawks -9.5

Hawks -9.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 9.3 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 9.3 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls -5.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.1 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 0.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)

Over (234.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.