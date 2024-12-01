How to Watch the NBA Today, December 2 Published 10:28 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has four quality games in store. Among them is the Miami Heat facing the Boston Celtics.

You can find info on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – December 2

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.