How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 2 Published 7:49 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court across two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Georgia State Panthers taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia State Panthers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Hofstra Pride at Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.