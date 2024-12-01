How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 1 Published 1:45 am Sunday, December 1, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-4) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Stats

The Buccaneers put up 59.4 points per game (284th in college basketball) last season while allowing 55.6 per outing (13th in college basketball). They had a +114 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Last season, East Tennessee State was 227th in the country in rebounds (31.4 per game) and 76th in rebounds allowed (29.7).

At 12.9 turnovers committed per game and 13.7 turnovers forced last year, East Tennessee State was 50th and 264th in the nation, respectively.

The Buccaneers connected on 6.1 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) at a 30.9% rate (171st in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 their opponents made, shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

The Buccaneers ranked 182nd in college basketball with 81.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 68th defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers were outscored by 1.7 points per game last season with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (134th in college basketball) and gave up 69.3 per outing (284th in college basketball).

With 35.1 boards per game, Memphis was 64th in college basketball. It gave up 33.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 254th in college basketball.

Memphis ranked 20th-best in the nation by forcing 19.3 turnovers per game. It ranked 222nd in college basketball by averaging 15.6 turnovers per contest.

The Tigers knocked down 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (231st in college basketball), compared to the 3.9 per game their opponents made at a 30% rate.

The Tigers ranked 250th in college basketball with 77.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st in college basketball defensively with 79 points conceded per 100 possessions.

East Tennessee State’s Top Players (2023-24)

Buccaneers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nevaeh Brown 30 13.6 3.6 2.5 0.8 0.1 1.1 Courtney Moore 29 8.3 1.9 1.5 1 0.1 1.4 Kendall Folley 25 8 3.2 2.4 1.2 0.1 0.4 Breanne Beatty 30 7.2 4.8 1.3 0.8 0.2 1.4 Journee McDaniel 27 6.4 5.5 0.7 0.7 0.5 1

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1 0.1 0.9

East Tennessee State’s Upcoming Schedule

December 1 vs. Memphis at 2:00 PM ET

December 6 at West Virginia at 10:30 AM ET

December 8 vs. Virginia-Wise at 2:00 PM ET

December 13 vs. Radford at 7:00 PM ET

December 17 at UNC Asheville at 4:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. IUPUI at 1:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 1 at East Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 8 at Southern Miss at 3:00 PM ET

December 14 at Troy at 3:00 PM ET

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

