How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1 Published 4:44 am Sunday, December 1, 2024

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders versus the UAB Blazers is one of two games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule that features an AAC team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Iona Gaels at Rice Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at UAB Blazers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.