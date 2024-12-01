AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 15
Published 9:18 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024
Entering Week 15 of the college football schedule, let’s go over our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC stacks up against the competition.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Tulane
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th
- Last Game Result: L 34-24 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Army
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 6
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Army
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th
- Last Game Result: W 29-24 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 6
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Navy
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th
- Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 115th
- Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Tulane
No. 5: South Florida
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
- Last Game Result: L 35-28 vs Rice
No. 6: East Carolina
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Navy
No. 7: UTSA
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
- Last Game Result: L 29-24 vs Army
No. 8: North Texas
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
- Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Temple
No. 9: Charlotte
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
- Last Game Result: W 29-27 vs UAB
No. 10: Rice
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 81st
- Last Game Result: W 35-28 vs South Florida
No. 11: UAB
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th
- Last Game Result: L 29-27 vs Charlotte
No. 12: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th
- Last Game Result: W 63-16 vs Tulsa
No. 13: Temple
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
- Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs North Texas
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th
- Last Game Result: L 63-16 vs Florida Atlantic
