AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 15 Published 9:18 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

Entering Week 15 of the college football schedule, let’s go over our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC stacks up against the competition.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3

9-3 | 9-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th

85th Last Game Result: L 34-24 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Army

Army Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 6

8:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 6 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Army

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2

10-1 | 10-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th

129th Last Game Result: W 29-24 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 6

8:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 6 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Navy

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

8-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th

88th Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 115th

115th Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Tulane

No. 5: South Florida

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th

94th Last Game Result: L 35-28 vs Rice

No. 6: East Carolina

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd

123rd Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Navy

No. 7: UTSA

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th

112th Last Game Result: L 29-24 vs Army

No. 8: North Texas

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th

105th Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Temple

No. 9: Charlotte

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd

73rd Last Game Result: W 29-27 vs UAB

No. 10: Rice

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 81st

81st Last Game Result: W 35-28 vs South Florida

No. 11: UAB

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th

89th Last Game Result: L 29-27 vs Charlotte

No. 12: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th

128th Last Game Result: W 63-16 vs Tulsa

No. 13: Temple

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 | 3-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th

98th Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs North Texas

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th

127th Last Game Result: L 63-16 vs Florida Atlantic

