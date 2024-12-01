AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 15

Published 9:18 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Entering Week 15 of the college football schedule, let’s go over our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC stacks up against the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 85th
  • Last Game Result: L 34-24 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Week 15 Opponent: Army
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 6
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Army

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 129th
  • Last Game Result: W 29-24 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Week 15 Opponent: Tulane
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, Dec. 6
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Navy

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs East Carolina

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 15 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Memphis

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 115th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Tulane

No. 5: South Florida

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
  • Last Game Result: L 35-28 vs Rice

No. 6: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
  • Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Navy

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

No. 7: UTSA

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
  • Last Game Result: L 29-24 vs Army

No. 8: North Texas

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Temple

No. 9: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
  • Last Game Result: W 29-27 vs UAB

No. 10: Rice

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 81st
  • Last Game Result: W 35-28 vs South Florida

No. 11: UAB

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th
  • Last Game Result: L 29-27 vs Charlotte

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

No. 12: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th
  • Last Game Result: W 63-16 vs Tulsa

No. 13: Temple

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs North Texas

No. 14: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th
  • Last Game Result: L 63-16 vs Florida Atlantic

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 15

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 14

AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 14

AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow